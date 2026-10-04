Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
Oct 4

These guys haven't got a clue how to do real science. They don't even have a clue how to do real journalism. The only thing that keeps me from despair over the entrenched stupidity of the CO2 Climate Cult is humor. Keep at it, John. I need it!

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
Oct 4

Great work, John.

It is not the bad faith and the extreme rhetoric that concerns me: it is the complete lack of respect for factual reporting.

Like watching cat videos, it is a pitiful waste.

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