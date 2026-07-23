Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
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The illusion of somewhere and the reality of nowhere.

This debate reminds me so entirely of the efforts to explain Keynesian economics, world wide plagues starting from Chinese bats, and defences of Supply Management by all three major Parties.

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