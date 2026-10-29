Robson on Climate Nonsense

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G M's avatar
G M
12h

As ancient oceans warmed, carbon export and fish productivity surged

A new paper looks at changes in fish biomass during a past episode of global warming and finds that sustained warming can stimulate open-ocean biomass growth as well as carry carbon taken up by marine plants and algae into the deeper ocean.

https://phys.org/news/2026-10-ancient-oceans-carbon-export-fish.html?utm_source=nwletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-nwletter

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G M's avatar
G M
14h

Being a climate alarmist means never saying you're sorry, even if you're wrong.

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