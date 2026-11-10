Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Andrew Roman's avatar
Andrew Roman
2hEdited

Most of these alarmist stories use the word “could”, rather than saying, it will happen. There are other, similar weasel words. That makes it difficult to say that they were clearly wrong.

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Barry Hall's avatar
Barry Hall
2h

Good stuff! I’m so tired of all the climate claptrap! I’m 72, the climate is more or less the same as always. I spent most of my life living at sea level on coastlines. The sea level has not changed.

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