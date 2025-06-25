From the CO2Science archive: Eichhornia crassipes (Mart.) Solms, also known as Pontaderia Crassipes, also known as Common Water Hyacinth is a pretty aquatic plant that was native to South America and somehow made its way around the world including to Ontario where it is considered invasive. So we suppose it’s bad news in that province, though possibly good news in Brazil, that between 1985 and 2020 there were 11 studies exposing this pretty interloper native to an additional 300 ppm CO2 and the average growth boost was 40.9%.