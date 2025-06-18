From the CO2Science Archive: Eastern Purple Coneflower, aka Echinacea purpurea, a flowering perennial, furnishes the active ingredient in some herbal remedies and is a nice late-summer display for our gardens. And getting nicer because in 2007 four experiments showing an extra 300 ppm yielded a remarkable 191.5% increase in plant growth. So if you find echinacea makes you feel better when you are sick, just remember your CO2 helps it feel better all the time.
Chipping away at the nonsense that more CO2 is bad for SOME plants, one species at a time.