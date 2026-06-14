Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
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It must be painful when reality slaps you in the face like a cold fish. Go for enough years hyping the same tired old lies and seeing none of it work because none of it is true is hard work I would shed a tear for them except for the fact that I am too busy laughing at them. Too bad, so sad!😂

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