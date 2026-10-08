Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
Oct 8

Great quote: "The alarmist industry spawned by Gore and his movie shares with him the distinction of never saying anything that doesn’t turn out on close inspection to be false. How inconvenient is that pattern?". Either the levels of incompetence are breathtaking, or truth isn't particularly important to these individuals. Either way, GAG!!!!

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J Holden's avatar
J Holden
Oct 8

A strange continuum. First Gore. Then came the Green Energy corporations. Ending in a very wealthy Gore and his friends. Too bad that no one was interested in exposing the 'Rubbish.'

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