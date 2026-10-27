Robson on Climate Nonsense

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John Robson
2d

At the risk of appearing pedantic ("Too late," you cry) I'm a big fan of the Nero Wolfe detective series written by Rex Stout and in each of the books the author has Wolfe use one such word, from acarpous to flagitious to, yes, subdolous. Not one of which the spell-checker seems to know, which warms my pedantic heart.

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Harry's avatar
Harry
2d

‘Subdolous’ is my new word of the day! Thanks for that.

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