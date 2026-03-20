Robson on Climate Nonsense

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John Robson's avatar
John Robson
2h

To be fair they have scary forecasts based on other dubious modeling as well. But I suspect they sleep like most people, some well and some badly, because they believe their beliefs.

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
5h

8 inches sea level rise in 120 years is what we actually measure. IPCC “forecasts” are based upon the RCP 8.5 scenario, which is totally extreme nonsense. Meaningful analyses based upon the RCP 4.5 scenario, which is still a bit too high, do not show a problem.. There is no crisis anywhere without the RCP8.5 nonsense. How can these CO2 Climate Cult people sleep at night?

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