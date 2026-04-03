Robson on Climate Nonsense

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John Robson
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The effect of clouds is complicated. Certainly too complicated for the models. But it does seem that certain kinds have a strong tendency to reflect solar energy back into space.

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
2d

This would appear to be a huge uncertainty which deserves intensive study.

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