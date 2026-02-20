Robson on Climate Nonsense

John Robson
1h

Certainly a hugely expensive disaster. But we don't think it's a hoax; true believers do far more harm than scam artists and are far more common. Never attribute to conspiracy what can be explained by error.

J Holden
4h

The climate hoax. A bigger rip off than Somalians in Minnesota.

