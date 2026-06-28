Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
39m

Ouch!!

That may leave a mark!!

I am equal parts shocked, awed, and entertained by the slavish devotion this Country’s denizens offer unconditionally to our Climate Change Prime Minister.

This week I was intrigued to read a gushing, yet valid criticism by none other than Andrew Coyne, that Mr.

Carney is so used to being the smartest guy in the room, that he is struggling to manage the mediocrity of others.

Yet, having stated this observation, no one thought to stop and ask “Is Mr. Carney anywhere near as smart as he thinks he is smart?”

He has been wrong about almost everything, he advised the Trudeau Government for five torturous, destructive years, but is still viewed as some manner of savant.

John observed wisely that folks are rational in the long run, the long run being defined in economics as the amount of time required that all variables are free to adjust.

When will Canadians start to accept that Mark Carney is a dud, that he stopped being an economist many years ago, and more than one Canadian has a PhD in economics?

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