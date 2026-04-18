Robson on Climate Nonsense

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John Robson's avatar
John Robson
1h

Please keep the conversation civil. Exchanges of insults don't help anyone. Thanks.

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
5m

You make some good points, John. We have good satellite data on sea ice minimum summer coverage since 1979. I have been watching the sea ice since I moved to Alaska in early 1982. Getting massive barges around Point Barrow to reach Prudhoe Bay was especially important to me in 1986, when “my project” (the Central Gas Facility) fortunately made it to Prudhoe. That was not a certainty in those days, when the ice sometimes never receded from Barrow. The minimum ice extent steadily dropped until 2007, and it has been essentially unchanged since then. I am unaware of any model that predicted the observed behavior. Al Gore’s prediction that summer ice would be completely gone by 2013 is an excellent indicator of the quality of his “science”. A similar observation could be made of Mann’s hockey stick.

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