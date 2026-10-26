Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
6d

It is almost like they can’t help themselves.

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John Simpson's avatar
John Simpson
6d

Excellent article. I'm not surprised by Cruise or the art and media crowd . He always seemed to be a teenage girls wet dream rather than a great actor.

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