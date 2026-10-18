Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Harry's avatar
Harry
Oct 18

“Levelized costs” are a complete lie. EROEI is the measure that counts, which is why no Greenist ever uses it.

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
Oct 19

Great quote: “Right. So the fact that you all kept saying something that wasn’t true has led people to distrust it even though you still say it’s true.” If “green was cheap”, why are Germany, the UK, and California in the economic toilet?

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