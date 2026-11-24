Having expressed considerable pleasure at not being at COP31, we now indulge in a bit of Schadenfreude as well as told-you-so-ism as we contemplate the wreckage in real time. Including Climate Home News emailing on Friday Nov. 13 that “COP31 powers up slowly” and Bloomberg Green emailing “Time for the nitty gritty at COP31”. Dudes and dudettes, if they could walk that way we’d have had the nitty gritty at COP23. (Fiji in 2017 in case you forgot… like us.) As Reuters “Sustainable Switch” emailed, “The first week of COP31 in Turkey is wrapping up after world leaders took to the stage to set out sometimes competing positions in two days of speech-making at the climate change talks in Antalya. It’s more or less the same story we’ve seen for years, with negotiators left with the tough task of trying to draft a meaningful deal before the event ends.” Yes, but why? Because they’re trying to create a consensus around things that cannot be done among people who don’t agree.

For comic relief we got an emailed press release, evidently not posted online by this hapless outfit, that “NDP MP Don Davies in Turkey for COP31 and available for interviews”. Won’t anyone talk to us? Please? But at least he went. Many did not, as Net Zero Watch sneered that Britain’s empty-suit Prime Minister “Andy Burnham championed Britain’s climate leadership to a near-empty COP31 summit, while his Government rejected Britain’s biggest solar farm over its impact on the countryside.” And we sneered right along with them.

Speaking of near-empty summits, the Canadian Press even thought it was noteworthy that “Climate activists award Carney, other absent world leaders ‘fossil of the day’ title” and a press release about the supposedly humorous “satirical award” from “Climate Action Network” whinged of “the ‘absent leaders of wealthy countries,’ including Canada, Germany, France, Japan and Denmark that while they aren’t as bad as the big bad US, “they appear to have decided that COP31 is no longer important enough to warrant their presence.”

And is it? They presumably meant to say the entire COP process was no longer important, not merely that COP31 was no longer important, since it can’t have been important before it even happened. But apparently they’re unhappy that politicians don’t pander:

“Despite widespread public demands for stronger climate action, these countries’ empty chairs send a dismal signal about their commitment to international climate co-operation.”

The story also whimpered that the leaders’ summit is where heads of government “build alliances” and “sit down with their peers from vulnerable countries and hear their priorities first-hand… With multilateral co-operation under growing strain, that matters more than ever.” Yeah? Then why hasn’t 31 years of it, or at least 16 years since Paris, produced anything but deadlock, repetition and increasingly empty halls?

For instance in the New York Times “Climate Forward” David Gelles whined:

“It was the climate movement’s unifying slogan for the past decade: ‘Keep 1.5 Alive.’ The tagline referred to the central ambition of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, in which almost every country pledged to try to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Now, just 11 years after the target was set, 1.5 is effectively dead. Scientists now say that without drastic efforts to reduce greenhouse gases, it is very likely that the planet will warm at least 2.6 degrees Celsius, or 4.7 degrees Fahrenheit, by the end of the century. At COP31, the United Nations climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, diplomats who spent so long championing the 1.5 degree target lamented the abrupt setback.”

But it wasn’t someone else who let it happen. You did. And now you’re back? To coin a phrase, “How dare you?” Also “How can you?” as Bloomberg Green’s Akshat Rathi aspires to the aspiring of aspirations:

“This will be my sixth COP climate summit. Every year, attendees lament that progress on tackling climate change has been achingly slow, and many say the global confabs have failed to deliver any real progress at all. This year, even with inflation, debt and wars topping the global political agenda, I have a reason to be optimistic: electrification. Not specifically solar or wind power, but simply converting anything you can to electricity, be it from coal, gas, hydro, nuclear or – preferably, of course – sunshine or blustery days. It’s why COP31’s Turkish hosts are seeking a global pledge to increase the global share of energy consumed coming from electricity to 35% by 2035, versus just under a quarter today.”

As for a plan to fulfil such a pledge, well, go fish. The Black Sea is right there. And while you’re out in the boat, you can ask yourself why nobody thought of wanting this sooner.

Speaking of lack of plans, according to the Bloomberg story teased to by the email we referenced at the start, “With leaders gone, global envoys are focusing on potential agreements over energy, finance, and science”. But “potential agreements” here means “actual disagreements”. And as in COPs gone by, they stay disagreements, leaving everyone sleep-deprived and looking silly:

“Envoys are focused on delivering an agreed final text by next Friday’s deadline – or, if past practice is a guide, in an overtime session hours or days later.”

Also clearly the logistics are predictably as much of a mess as the negotiations. According to Climate Home News:

“It wouldn’t be COP without the usual moaning about dysfunctional logistics, and this year’s COP31 in Türkiye is a case in point. The travel chaos that plagued the talks’ first couple of days reached a climax when the arrival of 70 or so leaders in Antalya led to roads to the venue being closed and traffic restricted. Big disruption made for only a modest showing, however. Besides the awkward Türkiye-Australia COP31 presidential couple, Brazil’s President Lula, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were the only G20 leaders to address the conference. China and Saudi Arabia sent lower-ranking representatives. Others didn’t bother.”

And Bloomberg wrote:

“Long queues, eternal commutes and a global Microsoft Corp. meltdown have all challenged delegates at COP31, though there were signs of progress Friday as the summit’s presidency published a first summary of negotiations so far. The document, rounding up debate over a proposed cover decision – a final statement that requires agreement among the almost 190 nations at the talks – follows consultations on issues including the need to curb methane emissions and on lifting the share of global final energy demand met by electricity.”

So they published a summary of what they didn’t agree on, the same as every year, and consultations on stuff they discuss every year and don’t agree on. How could we stay away?