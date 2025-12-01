COP wrap
It was strange, even sad, to watch the remaining zealots gathered at COP30 try to convince themselves, and the world, that it was an exciting and productive event. The Financial Times ran an inexplicable headline “Global climate agreement sealed at COP30 despite deep divisions”. The reason it’s inexplicable is that nothing of the sort happened, the subh…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.