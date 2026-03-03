Robson on Climate Nonsense

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Robson's avatar
John Robson
12h

Thanks. Sometimes a scalpel beats a bludgeon.

Reply
Share
John Robson's avatar
John Robson
14h

Not as far as I can tell. But they do seem to have rules about proving the dwelling is flood-resistant if it's below the line.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Robson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture