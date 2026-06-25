Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Clayton Oberg's avatar
Clayton Oberg
5h

Excellent column as usual. I found myself wondering if your headline ever existed in a publication somewhere, or as you said, you're just trying your hand at the great game. I put your title into Google and although I never found the headline, but the AI summary informed me that climate change has indeed cut rice production by 7%. A study from a University in Illinois was cited. I was just starting to trust AI.

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
5h

Not as catchy, say, as “we’ll put an extra shrimp on the barby for ya’ “

but it will do for now!

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