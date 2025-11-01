Climate change kills... South Korean fishermen?
As you know, there is nothing climate change cannot do except, possibly, prompt journalists to do fact checks. Certainly our #HaveItBothWays series has shown, and is showing, that it can make places and things wetter and drier at once, saltier and fresher, bigger and smaller, nearer and farther, and of course it can make it colder as well as warmer. But…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.