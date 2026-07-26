Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Donald Ashman
7h

“He was wrong as soon as he put pen to paper, and went on being wrong for decades afterward.” Matt Ridley writing of Paul Ehrlich’s death.

I could not love this quote more than I already love this quote.

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