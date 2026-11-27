We now get into some of the core details of Clauser’s argument. And be warned it’s a bit of a tough slog. As we have noted, Clauser often writes in the most unguarded vernacular, then without warning switches to dense scientific terminology expecting his readers to follow along. We did our best, and here is what we learned. To measure Earth’s Energy Imbalance (EEI) requires precise satellite-borne instruments. In the 1980s data were collected by something called the ERBE satellite, but only for four months, and two different analyses of the data came to very different conclusions, though both were consistent with a zero EEI. In the 1990s two new satellites were launched, Terra and Aqua, with specialized monitoring sensors. Unfortunately they had a limited field of view and couldn’t detect a major part of reflected solar radiation (SWOUT in our previous notation). So they turned out to give EEI measurements that were obviously inaccurate. Scientists then had to fudge the numbers, yet despite all the extra uncertainty, they somehow managed to claim a level of precision for measuring a teeny-tiny EEI that none of the underlying systems are known to have. Weird, eh?

The ERBE data was what Ramanathan used in the 1987 diagram we showed last week, where shortwave radiation in (SWIN) is +343, SWOUT is -106 and longwave radiation out (infrared heat coming out of ground heated by SWIN) or LWOUT is -237 (all Watts/m2). Note that SWOUT and LWOUT sum to 343, which equals SWIN, meaning no net imbalance or EEI and no global warming. Another team used the same data and came up with and EEI of +6.8, but uncertainties of plus or minus 10, so still too imprecise to conclude global warming was proven.

People soon decided, correctly, that the ERBE data just weren’t reliable enough to base conclusions on. Not that it stopped a lot of people from reaching those conclusions. But we digress. The point is, up went the Terra and Aqua satellites with onboard monitors called CERES (“Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System”), to measure energy flows over, respectively, land and ocean. Their instruments were geared to the Top-of-Atmosphere (TOA) level, which is the ideal place to measure EEI. (As this field is clearly an ideal place to collect acronyms.) Also the CERES instruments were designed to be extremely precise. Clauser describes the underlying measurement challenge as follows.

“A first big difficulty that had to be overcome for the TOA-EEI satellite measurement program is that power-IN and power-OUT are both huge numbers, and the difference between them is miniscule – about 0.2 % of power-IN. That miniscule difference is the net imbalance that is sought, both experimentally and theoretically. A second difficulty occurs when power-IN and power-OUT are both hugely varying, both in time and in space, in a seemingly random and totally irreproducible fashion. Measurement and calculation errors... readily swamp the resulting summation error of the very small power-flow difference. Extreme absolute measurement accuracy is thus required. To their credit, as noted above, the two workhorse CERES satellites, Terra and Aqua, had instrumental random data error levels that were actually sufficiently small to accomplish the measurement task to within the target ± 0.1 W/m2 accuracy.”

Unfortunately there was, in Clauser’s words, an “huge flaw” in the basic design of the satellites: they were nearly blind to sun glare. And note that the reflectivity of water depends on the angle of incidence of the light. When light comes straight down from above, water is not particularly reflective. But when sunlight hits water at low angles most of it is reflected away. This is why a low sun creates glare, the intense sparkling reflection we see off lakes and oceans in the morning and evening. (Not to mention moisture on the road.) And the view angle of Terra and Aqua meant the monitors couldn’t “see” most of the low-angle reflection, yet it is a critical part of the energy outflow from the Earth’s surface. Failure to measure the reflected solar energy meant Terra and Aqua data were biased towards an implausibly high EEI. Clauser notes:

“The significant under-reporting of outgoing radiation then resulted in a very-much too-low reported outgoing radiation, and a corresponding very-much too-high reported EEI value (+6.5 W/m2).”

Clauser says the problem was that Terra and Aqua were tasked with measuring energy flows, and also imaging the Earth’s surface. And alas instruments optimized for imaging are poorly configured to measure diffuse energy flows:

“The problem is associated with the fact that the satellites were attempting to gather both images and the spectral properties of the Earth’s reflected light like a camera and a spectrometer, rather than to measure only the Earth’s total reflected and reradiated energy like a simple photographic light meter, as per their mandated task.”

Around 2011-2012 scientists came to realize that the CERES data, all ten years’ worth, was highly inaccurate and basically useless for the purpose of measuring EEI. So what did they do? Clauser quotes a 2011 paper by James Hansen and coauthors and it ain’t pretty:

“The precision achieved by most advanced generation of radiation budget satellites by the ongoing (CERES) instrument… which finds a measured 5-yr-mean imbalance of 6.5 W/m2 (Loeb et al. 2009). Because this result is implausible, instrumentation calibration factors were introduced to reduce the imbalance to the imbalance suggested by climate models, 0.85 W/m2.”

Neat trick, huh? The satellite data are useless and wrong, so we’ll monkey with the numbers to make them agree with what climate models say. As so often, if the world doesn’t fit the simulations, chuck the world and keep the dogma.

Clauser will dig into the adjustments in the next section. Plot spoiler: he uses the terms “Fudge” and “Scientific Misconduct”.