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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
1h

Here is one for the 'you coulldn't make it up' file. The Australian search for a nuclear waste disposal site, from Gemini.

Tell me the story of the project to find a site for disposal of nuclear waste in Australia

The search for a national site to dispose of and store Australia's radioactive waste has been a complex, decades-long saga marked by political debates, community division, and legal battles.

Unlike countries with nuclear power plants, Australia's nuclear waste consists primarily of low-level and intermediate-level waste generated by medicine, scientific research, and industry. Most of this comes from the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) facility at Lucas Heights in Sydney.

Here is the story of the ongoing project to find a permanent home for this waste:

Early Attempts (1980s–Early 2000s)

For decades, Australia's radioactive waste has been stored at over a hundred temporary locations across the country, including hospitals, universities, and the Lucas Heights facility. In the late 1980s and 1990s, the federal government recognized the need for a single National Radioactive Waste Management Facility.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the federal government under John Howard identified several potential sites in South Australia, particularly in the central-northern region. However, this faced fierce opposition from the South Australian state government, environmental groups, and Traditional Owners. Following significant public pushback, the federal government abandoned the South Australian sites in 2004.

The Northern Territory Chapter (2005–2014)

Following the failure in South Australia, the federal government passed legislation allowing sites in the Northern Territory to be considered. The focus shifted to Muckaty Station, located north of Tennant Creek. A small group of Traditional Owners had volunteered the site in exchange for financial compensation and infrastructure.

However, this led to a bitter and prolonged dispute among different Aboriginal clans in the area. Other Traditional Owners argued they were not consulted and fiercely opposed the facility. After a lengthy legal battle in the Federal Court, the government and the Northern Land Council agreed to drop Muckaty Station from consideration in 2014.

The Voluntary Process and Kimba (2015–2023)

Realizing that forcing a site upon a community was unworkable, the federal government changed its approach in 2015, asking landowners across Australia to voluntarily nominate their land.

This process eventually narrowed down to three sites in South Australia: two near the agricultural town of Kimba on the Eyre Peninsula, and one near Hawker in the Flinders Ranges.

In 2021, the federal government officially announced that Napandee, a 160-hectare property near Kimba, would be the site for the facility. The decision was based on a community ballot that showed majority support from the local townsfolk, who welcomed the jobs and infrastructure investment.

The Legal Challenge and Overturn (2023)

Despite the local ballot, the Barngarla people—the Traditional Owners of the land—were excluded from the local council vote because many did not live within the specific council boundaries. The Barngarla Native Title Aboriginal Corporation unanimously opposed the facility and launched a legal challenge in the Federal Court.

In July 2023, the Federal Court ruled in favor of the Barngarla people. The court found that the federal government had made an error of law by failing to properly consider the views of the Traditional Owners and overturned the declaration of the Kimba site. Following the ruling, the federal government announced it would not appeal the decision, officially abandoning the Kimba project.

Current Status

Today, the project remains at a standstill. Australia still does not have a consolidated National Radioactive Waste Management Facility.

For now, the country's radioactive waste continues to be stored at various temporary locations, primarily at the ANSTO facility in Lucas Heights, while the government goes back to the drawing board to figure out a new long-term strategy for waste management.

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
4h

John, your quote "Clearly they have nowhere to put nuclear waste and lack the wit to manage it. Or something." is right on. Nuclear waste storage is an emotional problem, not a geologic or engineering problem. I worked on the Yucca Mountain facility when I was at Los Alamos National Laboratory back in the early 1980s. It was obvious even then that Yucca Mountain was ideally suited for storage of high level nuclear waste. It is worthless, desolate desert in the middle of nowhere that has no higher use for humanity. Canada can be excused for lack of waste storage progress because you guys don't have a lot of useless desert (yes, I have been to Osoyoos...nice wine country!). Australia has been "blessed" with a heck of a lot of worthless, desolate desert. If they need help finding some, I would be happy to help them.

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