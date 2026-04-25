Check, mate
In his 1927 Lasker’s Manual of Chess, former dominant world champion Emanuel Lasker wrote that “Lies and hypocrisy do not last long on the chess board.” (“Nun, auf dem Schachbrett der Meister gilt Lüge und Heuchelei nicht lange.”) Not a sentiment anyone ever expressed about politics, except in an “all Cretans are liars” way. But it’s especially comic to hear Baghdad Bowen declare that a huge fire at one of Australia’s two oil refineries in the midst of a huge shock to world energy supplies is no big deal. Bowen, aka Chris Bowen, Australia’s “Climate Change and Energy Minister”, didn’t actually pose in front of the flames engulfing Viva Energy’s Geelong facility and say “What fire?” But he did babble these silly talking points: “This is not a good development when it comes to what we’re managing, but we’re managing it. This in and of itself – because Viva have told us that they’re very confident they can replace the petrol with imports – won’t lead to a change in the status of the four-point fuel plan.” Ah, the four-point fuel plan. The one where you point in all four directions rhetorically then scuttle out the back door? Or the one where you close your eyes, click your heels together three times and say “Green Energy Transition” and then just keep your eyes shut? Including to the increasingly glaring contradiction between “Climate Change Minister” and “Energy Minister”.
As noted in the previous post, this slapstick disaster comes as Australia’s hapless prime minister is scurrying about various Third World nations pleading with them not to put domestic supply first… as if he himself would heed such a plea were their circumstances reversed. And the question here isn’t just what politicians were thinking in doing so much harm to Australia’s energy self-sufficiency over so many years, but what voters were thinking believing them. Or even pretending that what they said made enough sense that one could, in principle, believe it or decline to.
Like this four-point plan. Are we seriously to believe that Australians know what it is, have it pinned to their fridge, and are adjusting their behaviour accordingly? Is it even the kind of thing one could in principle treat in this manner?
Uh, that’d be not. The “National Fuel Security Plan” does have its own web page, naturally. And it gabbles stuff like “All governments are planning ahead so we are ready to act together to support Australians through the impact of the global energy shock.” Which if you believe governments can do, it’s unclear that you should be allowed to leave your house let alone to go and vote. Though maybe to the library to get a history book.
Not that politicians are exactly breaking records for intellectual achievement either. The plan is, and we are not making it up:
“1. Plan and prepare 2. Keeping Australia moving (current settings) 3. Taking targeted action 4. Protecting critical services for all Australians”
Ludicrous and soporific. Also empty, partly as it could be touted as the plan for anything and nobody would be any wiser about what the state planned to do or how and partly since “Each stage in the Plan is flexible, not fixed.” So in the words of Gertrude Stein, there’s no there there. It’s not a plan. It’s a list of things that would be nice if they happened, not a way to make them happen. But since we know who is claiming they have done them, are doing them, and will do them, it’s not unfair to look at their record.
So let us consider, for starters, “Plan and prepare”. Without getting drawn into other matters on which one might question their foresight, from defence to aboriginal affairs to inflation, how would one evaluate Australian public authorities in this regard even in the field of energy?
Well, they don’t actually ban fracking. But it is highly restricted. The state of Western Australia, for instance, forbids it in 98% of their territory. And while we do not wish to seem rude to Western Australia, surely much of it is what would once have been called a wasteland. What exactly were they afraid might happen if someone adopted a technology that, for all the scare stories, has shown itself to be perfectly safe, to people and ecosystems, in much more crowded places? But of course this ban wasn’t introduced against the will of the public. Australians wanted energy to fall from the sky and voted for it to do so. But what politicians promise or predict and what actually happens are, adults surely ought to know, two very different things.
Like Canada, Australia has abundant energy resources. And it has long been a major exporter of LNG and the dreaded coal. But naturally it has been squeezing out coal domestically (in 2009-10 it provided 37.5% of all primary energy and by 2023-24 just 25.3%). Natural gas barely budged and oil rose slightly (from 34.6 to 40.7%) while the government dumped tons of money into renewables which went from 4.8 to 9.3. Which isn’t much to show.
Oh, and nuclear? Yeah. It went from 0.0% to 0.0%. Australia shuns it. They have lots of uranium but it’s illegal to use it lest it work, mutate into an ICBM or who knows what? Maybe spawn giant radioactive ants. Clearly they have nowhere to put nuclear waste and lack the wit to manage it. Or something.
Now if we were to get into all the loopy stuff politicians claimed they could do, and all the feeble excuses they have produced since, and all the voters who have rewarded them for it, this post would be intolerably long and bitter. But when they’re selling this kind of empty rhetoric in a crisis, and you’re buying it, even as the flames from the refinery spread, well, you’re doing it to yourselves.
As we are in Canada, to be sure.
Here is one for the 'you coulldn't make it up' file. The Australian search for a nuclear waste disposal site, from Gemini.
Tell me the story of the project to find a site for disposal of nuclear waste in Australia
The search for a national site to dispose of and store Australia's radioactive waste has been a complex, decades-long saga marked by political debates, community division, and legal battles.
Unlike countries with nuclear power plants, Australia's nuclear waste consists primarily of low-level and intermediate-level waste generated by medicine, scientific research, and industry. Most of this comes from the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) facility at Lucas Heights in Sydney.
Here is the story of the ongoing project to find a permanent home for this waste:
Early Attempts (1980s–Early 2000s)
For decades, Australia's radioactive waste has been stored at over a hundred temporary locations across the country, including hospitals, universities, and the Lucas Heights facility. In the late 1980s and 1990s, the federal government recognized the need for a single National Radioactive Waste Management Facility.
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the federal government under John Howard identified several potential sites in South Australia, particularly in the central-northern region. However, this faced fierce opposition from the South Australian state government, environmental groups, and Traditional Owners. Following significant public pushback, the federal government abandoned the South Australian sites in 2004.
The Northern Territory Chapter (2005–2014)
Following the failure in South Australia, the federal government passed legislation allowing sites in the Northern Territory to be considered. The focus shifted to Muckaty Station, located north of Tennant Creek. A small group of Traditional Owners had volunteered the site in exchange for financial compensation and infrastructure.
However, this led to a bitter and prolonged dispute among different Aboriginal clans in the area. Other Traditional Owners argued they were not consulted and fiercely opposed the facility. After a lengthy legal battle in the Federal Court, the government and the Northern Land Council agreed to drop Muckaty Station from consideration in 2014.
The Voluntary Process and Kimba (2015–2023)
Realizing that forcing a site upon a community was unworkable, the federal government changed its approach in 2015, asking landowners across Australia to voluntarily nominate their land.
This process eventually narrowed down to three sites in South Australia: two near the agricultural town of Kimba on the Eyre Peninsula, and one near Hawker in the Flinders Ranges.
In 2021, the federal government officially announced that Napandee, a 160-hectare property near Kimba, would be the site for the facility. The decision was based on a community ballot that showed majority support from the local townsfolk, who welcomed the jobs and infrastructure investment.
The Legal Challenge and Overturn (2023)
Despite the local ballot, the Barngarla people—the Traditional Owners of the land—were excluded from the local council vote because many did not live within the specific council boundaries. The Barngarla Native Title Aboriginal Corporation unanimously opposed the facility and launched a legal challenge in the Federal Court.
In July 2023, the Federal Court ruled in favor of the Barngarla people. The court found that the federal government had made an error of law by failing to properly consider the views of the Traditional Owners and overturned the declaration of the Kimba site. Following the ruling, the federal government announced it would not appeal the decision, officially abandoning the Kimba project.
Current Status
Today, the project remains at a standstill. Australia still does not have a consolidated National Radioactive Waste Management Facility.
For now, the country's radioactive waste continues to be stored at various temporary locations, primarily at the ANSTO facility in Lucas Heights, while the government goes back to the drawing board to figure out a new long-term strategy for waste management.
John, your quote "Clearly they have nowhere to put nuclear waste and lack the wit to manage it. Or something." is right on. Nuclear waste storage is an emotional problem, not a geologic or engineering problem. I worked on the Yucca Mountain facility when I was at Los Alamos National Laboratory back in the early 1980s. It was obvious even then that Yucca Mountain was ideally suited for storage of high level nuclear waste. It is worthless, desolate desert in the middle of nowhere that has no higher use for humanity. Canada can be excused for lack of waste storage progress because you guys don't have a lot of useless desert (yes, I have been to Osoyoos...nice wine country!). Australia has been "blessed" with a heck of a lot of worthless, desolate desert. If they need help finding some, I would be happy to help them.