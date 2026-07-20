Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
11h

Economics involves the study of many aspects of the interactions of economic agents going about their business, living their lives, and the decision making involved in those activities.

Interactions and decision making involve trade offs; I can eat my cake, but I cannot subsequently have it as well.

The greatest mistake climate folks have made is the claim that “green jobs” and the “transition to green” are not only cost free in the long run, but that they are also beneficial in the short term if the true costs of C02 are applied in the form of externalities.

It is not so much a lie, as it is a fairy tale; suitable for the mind of a child to drift away and ponder, but not to be taken too seriously.

“'Cause nightmares are somebody's daydreams

Daydreams are somebody's lies

Lies ain't no harder than telling the truth

Truth is the perfect disguise”

Kris Kristofferson.

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
6h

John, it won't surprise you that the USA has led the way in stupid, nonsensical, foolish "green" applications to the military. Perhaps the stupidest of all was Obama's "great green fleet".

The "Great Green Fleet disaster" refers to a heavily criticized 2012 U.S. Navy initiative to run combat ships on a 50-50 blend of biofuel and conventional petroleum. The project faced massive backlash from Congress and defense critics who viewed it as a costly, misguided distraction from core military readiness.

Exorbitant Costs: Early testing in 2012 saw the Navy pay exorbitant prices (up to $424 a gallon in experimental batches and $27 a gallon for blended fuel when regular petroleum cost under $3). Critics and lawmakers labeled it a massive mis-allocation of defense spending.

Stupid is as stupid does.

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