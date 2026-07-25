Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Donald Ashman
1h

Great post, John.

One thinks of FDR often when wrestling with Keynes; I suppose, the same is true, vice versa.

“Repetition does not transform a lie into a truth”.

FDR

Another solid post. Well done.

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