Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
1h

Fighting the laws of physics leads to a black eye or worse. And appeasing the climate cult is like appeasing Hitler. It doesn’t work.

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Stuart van der Lee's avatar
Stuart van der Lee
2h

Make it 100%. CCS is a waste of energy.

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