Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
8hEdited

“The data began to show that only the elderly or people with comorbidities were at risk of death, yet governments around the world imposed universal lockdowns, urged on them by incompetent and narrow-minded scientists whose computer models consistently overpredicted infection rates, painting an alarmist picture of catastrophe that went unchallenged.”

In one sentence, as part of one single paragraph, we see the dismantling of the scientific method, in favour of deconstructionist fantasies.

Why were (are?) we so quick to buy the myth, and fall for the ruse?

Over, and over, and over again, we are our own worst enemy.

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
13m

The Covid19 virus was obviously an accidental release from gain-of-function studies from the Wuhan virus lab. That fact is still denied by some

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