Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Clayton Oberg's avatar
Clayton Oberg
Oct 23

It's unsurprising to me that a psychological researcher would find common cause with environmental and climate orthodoxy but very heartening to see that she found her way out of it. I would like to know more about about precisely what moved her from a deprogramming mindset as it applied to her husband's views to acceptance of those views. I have progressive daughters that likely view me as a victim of far right propaganda.

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J Holden's avatar
J Holden
Oct 23

I don't know John. How does one know what is factual in these decades of mass persuasion. I've lived through the 60's/70's halo hydrocarbons and the ozone layer, Mortgage interest rates and the onset of Political Correctness in the 80's, Air, water, and soil pollution clean ups from the 90's, then on to Climate Change, fossil fuels, green energy, deculturization, WEF, NWO, and now....Flying Cars. Lol. I find that using a basic education and a bit of intuition rather than psychological research keeps one sane.

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