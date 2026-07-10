Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Patrick McGuire
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John, Moore made an absolutely brilliant quote There is no climate emergency and carbon Net Zero is a ridiculous solution to an imaginary problem. The very encouraging thing about your post is that Patrick Moore is a friend of humanity and reason at this point. He was an enemy who now is a friend. That is a wonderful outcome. Thank you!

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