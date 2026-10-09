Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Gordon McLean's avatar
Gordon McLean
Oct 9

This just makes too much sense.

Given the complexity, it's absurd to think that politicians and bureaucrats understand the problem (based on input from ENGO's) and know what solutions to implement in order to manipulate climate to human benefit.

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Ian Gray's avatar
Ian Gray
Oct 9

I think Lomberg has being saying this for years.

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