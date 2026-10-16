Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
Oct 16

The lawsuit from Boulder, Colorado, is a perfect example of the stupidity of towns suing others over global issues. I have faith in the Supreme Court determining that Boulder has no jurisdiction or standing to bring such a suit, and setting precedent against the other nutcases with similar suits. I hope Boulder has to pay legal costs they caused also.

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