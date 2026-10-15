It seems a lifetime ago, though technically it was only July, when a cluster of forest fires in Canada brought, of all things, forest fire smoke down through Ontario into the US northeast, leading to Canadian journalists pressing Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to defend his plans to approve a new oil pipeline sometime next decade, maybe, because won’t that somehow make forest fires worse. The hilarity wasn’t confined to north of the border: President Trump also weighed in demanding Carney do something, although he suggested cutting trees, a more sensible idea than cutting carbon dioxide emissions. However, that was then, back when the world was on fire and forest conflagrations were worse than the worst thing ever and alarmists suddenly discovered smoke and proclaimed it yet another lethal novelty caused by climate change. Notice how quiet it’s been lately instead? Guess what changed. Yup. The fires went out.

According to Canada’s national wildland fire summary, after a rapid start this summer, the cumulative area burned has leveled off, and is currently well below the ten-year average for this time of year. So much for worst year ever:

In fact the above chart, which compares the 2026 season (blue bars) to the 10-year average (gold line), shows that 2026 got off to a very slow start, had a brief one-month surge, and has since settled into a lower-than average total. The number of fires is also a bust. Thus far this year there have been 5,466 compared to the 10-year average of 5,577, the 15-year average of 5,411 and the 25-year average of 6,011.

Suddenly the media that couldn’t get enough of the climate crisis back in the summer has gone silent, or maybe climate change was only a thing in July. Or maybe they’ve tossed the wildfire “Gotcha!” down the memory hole and moved on to something else. Because by now, dear reader, you know how this game works.