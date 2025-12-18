Canadian summertime warming trends
Or should we say lack thereof? Dr. Roy Spencer, of the Christy-Spencer satellite data set fame, has posted an analysis on his weblog of Canadian summertime (June, July and August) temperatures, namely daytime highs and nighttime lows, from southern locations across six provinces from 1900 to 2023. His analysis used the Canadian data in the Global Histor…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.