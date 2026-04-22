Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Donald Ashman
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Great essay. Even greater than usual.

Not everyone can optimize catalytic symmetries into groundbreaking transformation.

When a government lowers taxes- whether for an emergency, for temporary relief, for political gain, or for economic ascendancy- it is an admonition that taxes are too high.

Why are taxes too high? Because Canadians insist on living beyond our collective means. We don’t have a revenue problem; we have a series of very serious and frightening spending problems.

We also have a production problem of the not-nearly-enough kind.

Worry not, however: to a Keynesian economist everything is a demand problem that can be affected by spending and taxation.

If the last 85-100 years are any indication, what could possibly go wrong?

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