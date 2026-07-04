Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
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There are a lot of strong words out there, which I do not like to use. “Fool” is one of them. “Liar” is another one. Someone has to be a jerk as well as completely wrong to earn those descriptors from me. The CO2 Climate Cult has it coming. Liars like Michael Mann have it coming. So-called scientists who championed and then defended RCP8.5 are in the moral toilet and deserve harsh criticism. We have to do a whole lot better at telling the truth and treating most people with respect.

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