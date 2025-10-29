From the CO2Science archive: Fagopyrum esculentum or Common Buckwheat is a knotweed, though it is not a weed, nor for that matter is it a kind of wheat. Technically it’s not even a cereal. But buck up because it is, like other plants, a fan of CO2. In 2007 there were 3 experiments showing that an extra 300 ppm CO2 in the air improved buckwheat growth by…