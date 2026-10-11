Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
Oct 11

Some of my reading, lately, has involved my getting up to speed on artificial intelligence, and the potential dangers posed to mankind.

Today, having read your classic post, I no longer fear the Rise of the Machines, so much as I do the Precipitous Plummeting of Collective Human Intelligence.

Whether one is a climate denier, skeptic, or committed climate alarmist enthusiast, I don’t believe I have read anything so stupid as acknowledging there is a need for another runway at a busy airport, but being troubled by its inconsequential level of emissions .

Those marginally increased emissions pale, of course, in comparison to the emissions created by Chinese and Indian coal burning; if I am to be incinerated by climate change or drowned by floods- ending my earthly race and buried ‘neath the clover-let it at least be the result of having had some fun along the way.

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Stephen Doyle's avatar
Stephen Doyle
Oct 11

The carbon capture charade credit trading for Brookfield will encompass airport facility sales by Carney in Canada to resemble Heathrow carbon credit jet fuel necessity for airlines using that airport. $ coming to shareholders and directors for certain. Burnham of UK was understudy for Carney at Bank of England, now together to run the countries, at our peril

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