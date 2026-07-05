Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
14m

What a snoozer! I could barely stay awake through the rhetoric.

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Michael Psiropoulos's avatar
Michael Psiropoulos
3h

Well put John. How many more COPs will we have to endure before the last person on earth realizes it's all been a complete waste and they finally give up?

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