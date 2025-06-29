Robson on Climate Nonsense

Patrick McGuire
6d

Boring…pointless….who cares…..oh wait a minute…..that’s your point!

Rick Danz
6d

Hilarious, except not hilarious. Eight thousand people flying in from all around the world to a fabulously air-conditioned luxury hotel to talk about how destructive it is to fly all over the world and stay in air-conditioned luxury hotels.

Do the people who organize these ridiculous, mean-nothing, do-nothing events know the meaning of the word irony?

The only meaning they have is the meaning of do as I say, not as I do.

