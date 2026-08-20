Robson on Climate Nonsense

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J Holden's avatar
J Holden
6d

So much common sense. Unlike governments.

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Gilles Bourgeois's avatar
Gilles Bourgeois
4d

Thank you for your great work John. Salute.

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