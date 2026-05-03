According to Heatmap, a “super” El Niño this year could crank up the blazing heat on planet Earth to blazing levels of blazingness. And yet (like everything in the wacky world of climate alarmism) it’s “Bad News” because “This year’s ocean-heating phenomenon could make climate change seem less bad than it really is – at least in the U.S.” Something to do with genetic defects, evidently. Or else paying some attention to data and logic.

As Heatmap does observe, the models are still divided on whether this “super” or even “super duper” phase of the Southern Oscillation in Pacific ocean currents will even happen, let alone what it will be like if it does. Apparently there’s “about a one-in-four chance” of getting “an anomaly of 2 degrees or higher” while “Some models predict an anomaly of over 3 degrees higher than average for this year”. And if not, well, presumably blame shabby reality not the super or even super duper models. But we digress.

The point is:

“Though many parts of the world are likely to get clobbered by El Niño’s characteristic combination of hotter, drier weather, the phenomenon has the potential to alleviate some of the extreme weather we’ve seen recently in the United States. For example, warmer, wetter conditions in the southern U.S., milder winters in the north, and increased wind shear in the Atlantic hurricane basin are all classic El Niño signatures in North America.”

So you’re saying climate is incredibly complicated and the whole notion of one global temperature and climate state might be oversimplified, even deceptive? Heck no. Except a bit on the deceptive part because:

“Though the body of evidence for climate change remains incontrovertible, the temporary reprieve in some of its more visible effects will almost certainly make some Americans less concerned. Blame it on evolutionary biology.”

Wait. What? Them eevolutions is bad for climate?

Yeah. See:

“Brett Pelham, a social psychologist at Montgomery College who researches egocentrism and biases, told me that humans are hardwired to pay attention to the conditions happening directly around them.”

What a bunch of rubes, paying attention to what’s happening. Loooosers. Don’t they have computer models?

But there’s more. The learned professor, himself apparently exempt from the defects of human biochemical psychology along with his interlocutor and sophisticated audience, added:

“That’s great if you’re living 20,000 or 80,000 years ago. But today, we’re pumping tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, and it’s a recipe for disaster because people only care deeply about that problem if they feel the heat on a pretty chronic basis where they live.”

Say, hasn’t the movement been telling us the dreadful impacts of climate change are pounding us every day? Did you just admit they’re not? We won’t get into the fact that 20,000 years ago the planet was undergoing drastic climate change with temperatures shooting up and the lovely glaciers melting at unprecedented rates. But we will insist that if what you’re saying is that all those claims of runaway heating, crop failure, rising seas, foul weather and general heatstroke were just empty hype, you shouldn’t be treating it as proof that all those claims were essentially correct.

Which they’re not. Not only is the weather not getting worse and the crops not failing, but the UAH Satellite temperature series shows a weird spike in 2024 and 2025 and then a steep plunge back to typical conditions for the last decade. But what is wispy data in the face of solid shrillness?

Thus the piece insists that the planet is, in fact, blazing away:

“If a super El Niño forms… it would be the fourth such event in just over 40 years. But the impacts could be even more severe, simply because the world is hotter today than it was in the previous super El Niño years of 1983, 1998, and 2016. ‘2016 would be an unusually cold year if it occurred today,’ Zeke Hausfather, the climate research lead for payment processing giant Stripe and a research scientist at Berkeley Earth, told me. ‘1998 would be exceptionally cold.’”

And did you check? Because in fact the UAH series shows 2016 being hotter than nearly every year since. Along with, um, 1998.

Climate sure is complicated. And pity the fools paying attention to what’s merely happening.