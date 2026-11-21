Since it’s apparently not enough to have one annual COP-size failure, what about having pre-COP COP meetings to fail at too? Like this year’s in… Fiji. Gosh. Nice place for a jaunt paid for by someone else. Climate Home News burbled: “How better to galvanise a world that’s dragging its feet on climate action than by bringing leaders and top diplomats to the global warming frontline in the Pacific? That was the aim of holding the annual pre-COP meeting in Fiji this year.” Anything beats sitting in their offices making actual decisions instead of vacuous declarations. Though we’d have gone to Fiji if someone else had paid. Apparently the point was to drive home that rising seas will wash away such islands and we would also happily have gone down to the beach with them to watch the waves and see if it was happening, and why not take a dip while we’re there? Bloomberg Green reported on “a whistle-stop tour by dignitaries to climate-threatened Tuvalu, where rising sea levels already challenge the world’s second-lowest-lying nation.” Actually Tuvalu appears to be growing not shrinking… but who has time for mere facts when there are so many conferences to get to.

CHN thundered:

“The Pacific is watching to see if COP31 can indeed turn the fine words in Fiji into a safer future for its fearful islanders.”

And that’d be not. Honestly we think the pretense is getting a bit thin. As Bloomberg Green wrote:

“For international climate talks charged with a relatively sober task – sharpening the agenda for next month’s showpiece COP31 summit in Turkey – the dress code in the picturesque Pacific this week was noticeably vibrant. Vivid floral bula shirts and traditional headdresses featured prominently as about 4,000 climate envoys, negotiators, global ministers and participants gathered for Pre-COP meetings in a region that’s often literally on the frontline of global warming…. There are few indications yet, however, that major countries are prepared to show greater ambition, or accelerate efforts to deliver on existing climate commitments.”

Bula shirts?

Or an Anzug, if it was the other pre-COP31 gabfest, the one in Bonn in June, where delegates apparently couldn’t even agree on why they were there, let alone do whatever it was. As Ronald Stein observed:

“Closing the conference, UN climate chief Simon Stiell lamented a ‘you-first-ism’ – each nation waiting for others to act before committing itself. It was a candid admission of paralysis. But it missed a simpler explanation: nations are not failing to cooperate out of stubbornness. They are prioritizing their own industries, electricity security, supply chain security for transportation fuels and the 6,000 products made from processed crude oil, and citizens – because no government can responsibly do otherwise. That admission of paralysis sits awkwardly alongside COP30’s own record. In Belém, Brazil, delegates logged 317 private-jet landings, producing an estimated 1,541 tons of CO₂ by Eurocontrol’s Small Emitters Tool — private jets emit up to 14 times more CO₂ per passenger than commercial flights. ‘You-first-ism,’ it turns out, extends beyond negotiating positions to how attendees themselves choose to travel. Bonn made one thing clear: the world is not moving toward decarbonization as a single bloc. COP31 will only make these divisions more visible.”

Just as those 4,000 self-important tax-subsidized bigwigs surely did not get to Fiji by canoe. Oh, and the top private sponsor of COP31 is billionaire Ali Koç whose family firm, Climate Home News did consistently complain, “makes most of its money from refining oil and last year weakened its climate targets”. And fair enough since aviation fuel will bring the same delegates, activists and journalists, or fungible ones, to COP31 as to COP30, COP29 etc.

By contrast, the Brazilian Climate Observatory or Observatório do Clima thundered “Roadmap shows countries have no more excuses to delay the transition away from fossil fuels” on the fatuous basis that:

“The COP30 Presidency’s Roadmap for transitioning away from fossil fuels, presented this Tuesday (3th November), makes it clear that there are no longer any justifications for countries to rely on oil, gas and coal. In a world that is 1.5°C warmer, the document comes precisely at a moment when the debate needs to move beyond declarations and enter the implementation phase.”

Gee, where have we heard that one before? Oh right. Every COP. As for that elusive “implementation phase”, Climate Home News commented on Nov. 6 that:

“on Tuesday the Brazilian COP30 Presidency sketched out a roadmap, as promised at COP30, on how to transition away from fossil fuels. The blueprint separates the transition into three stages. While broadly welcomed, it has drawn some criticism for leaving the main push to reduce fossil fuel production until its final 2031-2033 phase.”

Plus it’s just this vague voluntary aspiration that won’t happen… again. Do they never get tired of it, or embarrassed? Do they just not notice?

It seems not. Back on September 22 Reuters “Sustainable Switch” emailed us “Can the UN remain relevant?” which reminded us of those moments in the gym where the instructor says “stay strong” and we say “You have made an unwarranted assumption.” That same day the New York Times “Climate Forward” offered “A departing U.N. chief’s grim warning” as if any sane person wanted to hear yet more pointless hyperbole from António Guterres. And if you did, you got it, including that Paris worked really well so now we have to implement it, that the UN “must go on playing its role” and that “we need to have more and more global mobilization in defense of climate action and in defense of the planet.”

Now to be fair, the author, David Gelles, actually did write:

“‘No one has done more to rally the world to address climate change than António Guterres,’ said Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire, climate donor and former mayor of New York City who has partnered with Guterres on the issue. ‘His work has been crucial to the significant progress we’ve made over the last decade.’ Just how much progress the world has made is a matter of debate.”

Not much debate, since alarmists say it’s desperately inadequate and skeptics say it didn’t work and was pointless. Indeed, after noting that Guterres took over just after the Paris COP, Gelles also says:

“global emissions remain at record highs. Temperatures keep rising, with this year projected to be among the hottest ever. And the annual United Nations climate summit, known as COP, is under scrutiny for failing to deliver meaningful results.”

But hey, let’s all gather and talk about it again.