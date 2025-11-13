Artificial Intelligence vs genuine foolishness
From CFACT comes a beautifully simple yet powerful bit of common sense analysis by meteorologist Joe Bastardi. Bastardi, and yes he should change his name, is the Chief Meteorologist at weatherbell.com whose Saturday Summary videos offer a chatty blend of near and medium term US weather forecasts, commentary on climate alarmism and complaints about how …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.