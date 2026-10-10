Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
Oct 11

A brilliant- and saucy- conclusion!!

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Stephen Doyle's avatar
Stephen Doyle
Oct 11

Great narrative to an otherwise sleepy subject, you blah blah blah the truth out of the real history

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