Robson on Climate Nonsense

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The Nemeth Report's avatar
The Nemeth Report
2h

The same approach and attitude given to Inconvenient Truth is also normal for the same people talking about the Club of Rome's Limits to Growth. The argument goes, "Sure, the starvation and scarcity didn't happen, but the models were good and ahead of their time. It's still going to happen, trust us."

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
2hEdited

“Men always mean something, even when their words mean nothing.” G.K. Chesterton

There are folks who fervently accept the tenets of climate change and mankind’s contribution.

There are also folks who believe so ardently, that they wish to punish any who dare speak out from the perspective of healthy skepticism .

Finally, there are the bundled heard of activists who simply adopt climate change as a cudgel with which to denounce freedom, capitalism, and the price system.

Each is inimical in his own way, but it is only the last group I truly fear.

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