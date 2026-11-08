Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Harry's avatar
Harry
5h

Seems more like amok than AMOC, frankly.

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Victorine Warner's avatar
Victorine Warner
2h

My thoughts too. All gobbledygook running in circles. They're starting on their excuses for being so wrong

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