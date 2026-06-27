If climate change is on its last legs as a theory, it still has a tendency to totter on doing harm. For instance, as Bjorn Lomborg writes in the Financial Post, the climate-obsessed World Health Organization just put out a wacky recommendation to declare it a “public health emergency of international concern” on grounds that are not just spurious, they are mathematically feeble. First, the reason more people are dying from heat-related causes in rich countries is, demonstrably, that the population is aging and older people are more vulnerable to these as to other health woes. Second, the drop in cold-related deaths vastly outweighs the rise in heat-related ones. But even basic math isn’t the kind of science the WHO and its allies seem to like doing.

What they do like doing is obscure. But it doesn’t seem to hinge on evidence. As Lomborg’s article began:

“As a rare strain of Ebola wreaks havoc in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the World Health Organization is once again mixed up in climate advocacy. A high-profile WHO commission made up of politicians and green advocates last month urged the organization to declare climate change a ‘public health emergency of international concern.’”

Talk being the best medicine or at least the one they seem to prescribe most often and with most enthusiasm since, he adds:

“This is a flashback to the 2010s when the WHO’s director-general named climate change the most important health issue of the 21st century. Not long after, COVID-19 arrived – and WHO’s preparedness and early response to a genuine health emergency were found deeply wanting.”

Indeed the manner in which so many national and international agencies flubbed COVID, backed bad policies, and never faced any sort of reckoning is a worrying sign as to how far the Davoisie have torn loose from basic accountability. As from basic math, as Lomborg also writes:

“Its key evidence comes from a Lancet study showing heat deaths in Europe are rising rapidly, reaching 63,000 per year. Even setting aside the peculiarity of a global health emergency built primarily on European data, the argument collapses under scrutiny. European heat death risk has risen 82 per cent since 1990. But the risk rises sharply with age and Europe has aged dramatically. Since 1990, the share of its population over 70 has increased by 78 per cent, so aging alone explains virtually the entire increase in heat deaths. Both the study and the commission simply ignore this.”

As they would have to in order to keep the hysteria going because it’s just so basic. And also obvious. But like evidence pointing to a Chinese biolab leak as the source of COVID, it doesn’t fit their elevated world-view so they hold their noses and look away. While claiming to follow the science, or even be the science.