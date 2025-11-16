Also it's disgusting
A strange item from the Financial Times blames slumping oat milk sales on… climate change. Which is taking “there’s nothing it cannot do” a bit far, surely. One might simply blame the fact that it’s not milk because it came from an oat. But the story goes “Oatly’s chief executive said greenwashing and ‘doom and gloom’ talk around climate change had put …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.