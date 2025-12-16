All meetings all the time
For our sins we at CDN are condemned to receive a great many Canadian government press releases. There is much to dislike about them generally, from their windy verbiage to their fiscal incontinence. But in the climate context, one of the things that flies out at us is the incredible number that very obviously involve jet travel. The claim of those in t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.